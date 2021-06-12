RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $34.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

