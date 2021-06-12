$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report sales of $210,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $220,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNL shares. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. 268,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,284. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

