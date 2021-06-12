Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

APYRF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

