The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.24. 526,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,969. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock worth $495,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.