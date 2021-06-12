BOScoin (BOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,878.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 118.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6,878.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

