Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,187. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

