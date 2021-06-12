Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $256.31

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.31.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.39. 379,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,494. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.