EDC Blockchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $257,726.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $257,726.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,916.76 or 0.99937145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

