Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$3.82 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

