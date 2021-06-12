Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $49.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 527,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,666. The firm has a market cap of $743.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

