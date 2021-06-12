TOP One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $1.26 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOP has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

