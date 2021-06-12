Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$89.40

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857.

TD traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.59. The firm has a market cap of C$158.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

