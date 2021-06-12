TitanSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $234.27 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00012162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $234.27 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

