Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Crown by 109.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Crown by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its stake in Crown by 40.6% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 522,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $101.30. 965,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72. Crown has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

