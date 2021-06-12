Analysts Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,105 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 905,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,380. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.30.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

