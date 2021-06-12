Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. 199,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.59. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

