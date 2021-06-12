Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $10.38

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.
CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.
In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Further Reading: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.