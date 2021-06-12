Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $10.38

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,055,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

