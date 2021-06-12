MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $58.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.92 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $232.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.25 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $6,144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $4,628,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

