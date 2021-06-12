Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $135,623.14 and $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00455930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

