Innova Reaches Market Cap of $479,831.55 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $479,831.55 and $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

