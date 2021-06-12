Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $20.53

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vale by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vale by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,649,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,380,010. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

