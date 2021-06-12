Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FURCF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FURCF stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

