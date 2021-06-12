Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

FURCF stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

