Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EFGSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EFGSY remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Friday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

