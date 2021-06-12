Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBTX remained flat at $$8.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,560. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.