Brokerages Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $21.30

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

