Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Cap of $8.73 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $126,911.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00184262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.01133059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.12 or 0.99717912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

