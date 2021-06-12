Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.11. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

