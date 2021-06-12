MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi stock remained flat at $$56.63 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.04. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

