Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MHGVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,356. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.14%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHGVY. Bank of America upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

