Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report $48.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.64 million to $48.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $202.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

FROG traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,722. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $20,106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.