-$0.18 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLNK. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,083. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

