Brokerages Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 3,198,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,675. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.28 and a beta of 1.11. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

