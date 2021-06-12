imbrex (REX) Market Capitalization Achieves $111,940.09

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $111,940.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

