$267.27 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post $267.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $268.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

ALHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. 184,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

