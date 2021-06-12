Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.50 Million

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $551.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.40 million. Saia reported sales of $418.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

SAIA stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,532. Saia has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.33.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

