Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in May

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of SAPMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.