Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,970. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

