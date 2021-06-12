Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

