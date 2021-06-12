Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Drops By 92.1%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $$16.80 during trading on Friday. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.