Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,950,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,765,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,796,836. Life Clips has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

