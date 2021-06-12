CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report sales of $3.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 113.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

CLGN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,370. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

