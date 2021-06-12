Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.88 Million

Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $41.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $37.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $168.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $168.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. 8,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $595.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

