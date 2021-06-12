Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Biomerica by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 537,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,530. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.72.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.