Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $81.64. 606,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,518. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

