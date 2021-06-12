$18.18 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post sales of $18.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.86 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $35.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,462. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $587.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of -1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64.

In related news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 204,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.