Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 595.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. 63,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $101.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

