Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Decreases By 88.7%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the May 13th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.02. 73,262,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,440,906. Green Globe International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.17.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Green Globe, Ltd. owns rights to the Green Globe brand for the independent certification of sustainable travel, tourism, and related green businesses. The company was formerly known as GTREX, Inc Green Globe International, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Murrieta, California.

