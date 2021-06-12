Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,536. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

