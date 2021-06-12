Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,536. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
