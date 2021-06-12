Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Decreases By 85.8%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HEMP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 57,499,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,568,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Hemp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

